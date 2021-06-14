Insurer Says Travelers Also On Hook For Fatal Golf Cart Crash

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Amica Insurance Co. has sued Travelers Indemnity Co., asking a Florida federal court to hold that Travelers is responsible for 77% of a defense and indemnity obligation in an underlying wrongful death suit involving a mutual insured's golf cart crash. Amica says it has no duty to pay up in the golf cart crash that left a man dead, arguing that because the cart's driver was a "permissive user" of the vehicle as required by the golf course's Travelers policy, he was de facto covered for the incident under Travelers' policies rather than his personal Amica policies. The carrier first filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS