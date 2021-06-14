Lifting Of National Security Label Ends Chinese Co.'s Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Luokung Technology Corp., a Chinese software company, agreed to drop its lawsuit challenging a national security designation that blocked U.S. investments in its business, citing a recent executive order that now allows Americans to buy company stock. The U.S. Department of Defense had designated Luokung a "communist Chinese military company" in January, a decision that would block U.S. investors from holding or buying company shares. But "there is no need to continue the litigation" after the ban was lifted, Luokung and U.S. government attorneys jointly told a D.C. federal court on Friday. "The parties are concurrently stipulating to dismissal of this...

