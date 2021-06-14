NY Solar Project Order Creates Uncertainty For Developers

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- In an order issued April 15, the New York Public Service Commission issued a major change to its requirements for solar projects in the state operating under the Value of Distributed Energy Resources, or VDER, tariff.[1] Specifically, the commission modified an earlier ruling regarding the 5-megawatt capacity limit for projects under the VDER tariff that mandated projects must be located on separately deeded parcels to be considered separate projects. This modification, which amended the requirement for separate deeds, represents a significant departure from the commission's prior orders, and is intended to support the continued development of renewable energy resources. Support for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS