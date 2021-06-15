Wash. Clean Fuel Standard Hinges On Regs, Likely Litigation

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Washington recently joined its neighbors California, Oregon and British Columbia in adopting a clean fuel standard that mandates reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels. On April 26, in the final days before the close of the 2021 legislative session, the Washington Legislature passed H.B. 1091 directing the state Department of Ecology to implement such a program, beginning no later than Jan. 1, 2023. The bill contains a number of mandatory provisions, but many aspects of the program will not be fully developed until the department goes through its rulemaking process. And Gov. Jay Inslee's veto of a subsection of the bill...

