Chinese Lender, Investors Reach $9M Deal Over IPO Claims

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Chinese peer-to-peer lender PPDAI Group Inc. and its investors have reached a $9 million agreement to settle state and federal shareholder litigation accusing the company of hiding predatory lending practices from prospective investors. A stipulation of settlement filed Friday would end lawsuits filed in 2018 in New York state court by Yizhong Huang Ravindra Vora, which were consolidated, as well as a consolidated federal suit led by plaintiff Golden Section Holding Corp. PPDAI, along with current and former officers and directors for the company, underwriters for its $221 million initial public offering in November 2017 and financial services group Law Debenture Corporate Services...

