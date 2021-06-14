Marriott Beats Shareholder's Data Breach Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has tossed claims brought against Marriott International Inc. by a shareholder following a customer data breach, finding he failed to show he owned stock in the hotel giant during the period relevant to his suit brought on the company's behalf. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm on Friday granted Marriott's motion to dismiss shareholder John P. Moore's derivative action, saying Moore's federal securities claims failed to allege contemporaneous ownership of Marriott stock to maintain his suit. Judge Grimm dismissed the suit with prejudice, saying it didn't meet the requirements of a derivative action imposed by Federal Rule...

