'Rotten' HSBC Traders Rigged Market, Forex Firm Argues

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 7:20 PM BST) -- HSBC cynically stole from its clients on dozens of foreign exchange trades, a currency investment firm alleged Monday, at the start of a London trial over allegations the bank's "rotten" traders dishonestly traded ahead of client transactions more than 15 years ago. A currency investment firm alleged in the High Court that "rotten" HSBC traders acted dishonestly ahead of client transactions more than 15 years ago. (iStock) Counsel for ECU Group PLC alleged at the High Court that it was ripped off by traders at HSBC Holdings PLC who misused its confidential information to line their own pockets by front-running clients'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS