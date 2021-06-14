Scor, Barclays Settle Trade Secrets Fight On Eve Of Trial

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 10:51 AM BST) -- French reinsurer Scor has ended its two-year legal battle accusing Barclays PLC of misusing confidential documents during a hostile takeover by rival Covea, just as the case was set to go to trial on Monday. Lawyers for Scor have confirmed that the reinsurer and Barclays have settled a dispute in which the lender was accused of misusing confidential documents. (AP) Lawyers for Scor confirmed that the two sides had settled their dispute on Friday afternoon. The terms of the agreement are confidential and the judge did not make an order for costs, according to a High Court order signed that day. The settlement...

