Feds Say Foreign Student Work Permits Don't Harm US Jobs

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has urged the D.C. Circuit to toss the latest appeal from a technology workers union aiming to restrict work permits for foreign students, saying there was no evidence they compete for jobs. According to DHS and the other federal agencies defending the Optional Practical Training, or OPT program, the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers failed to show that any members of the union were suffering or were likely to suffer professional harm because of the program's current regulations. "Although Washtech and its members may have had standing at earlier phases of this litigation, it did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS