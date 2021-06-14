Biz Groups Back Monsanto In 11th Circ. Roundup Appeal

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and two trade groups defended Monsanto Co. in an appeal before the Eleventh Circuit, arguing that a lower court rightfully held federal law bars a failure-to-warn claim brought by a man who said Monsanto's Roundup caused his cancer. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and CropLife America, an association of agrochemical companies, urged the Eleventh Circuit in amicus briefs Friday to uphold a lower court ruling in favor of Monsanto Co. The trade groups told the circuit court that the lower court rightfully dismissed John Carson's failure-to-warn claim brought...

