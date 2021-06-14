Fintech Firm Says Ex-Facebook Staffer Took Proprietary Info

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A former Facebook account executive allegedly took proprietary information gathered while working with a financial tech client at the social media giant and leveraged it for a job with that former client's business rival, the company claims in a new lawsuit in Georgia. Greenlight Financial Technology Inc., which makes smart debit cards and financial apps aimed at parents who want to teach their kids about finances, said former Facebook client partner Jordan Nichols used his position and access to Greenlight information to steal a variety of trade secrets, including Greenlight's cost to acquire customers, target audience and strategic roadmaps. Greenlight alleges...

