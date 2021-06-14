Shareholders Demand Coke Retract Law Firm Diversity Rules

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Rights Project and Offit Kurman on Friday published a letter to Coca-Cola's board, on behalf of a group of unnamed stockholders, threatening to take legal action if the beverage giant doesn't reverse what they called illegal and discriminatory outside counsel diversity requirements enacted earlier this year under its former top lawyer or provide internal records related to adopting and retaining those policies. Three months before Bradley Gayton resigned as general counsel from The Coca-Cola Co. in April, he announced a strict diversity holdback program in which he expected at least 30% of lawyers on new matters for the...

