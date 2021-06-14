High Court Revives LinkedIn's Bid To Stop Data Scraper

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered an appeals court to reconsider whether job-search startup hiQ Labs Inc. breached the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by harvesting data from public LinkedIn profiles, in light of a recent ruling curbing the statute's scope. The high court threw out the Ninth Circuit's September 2019 finding that hiQ didn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by scraping data in bulk from member profiles without permission and asked the appeals court to weigh in on the case again after considering the impact of the justices' June 3 ruling, in Van Buren v. U.S., which narrowed the reach of the computer crime law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS