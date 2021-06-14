Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Reject Bid To Undo Alice Loss In 'Life Issues' IP Fight

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from a Texas company trying to revive an infringement suit against Match Group LLC over a patent for using social networks to help people with their "life issues," which Match got dismissed under Alice.

In an order, the Supreme Court said it wouldn't take up NetSoc LLC's April petition for certiorari, which had asked the justices to look at whether the Federal Circuit wrongly established a per se rule that a computer-implemented social network is invalid under the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank. As is customary, the...

