Justices Scrap O'Reilly Auto's Push For Review In ADA Case

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up O'Reilly Auto Parts' challenge to what the company called a "radical" First Circuit ruling that gave an ex-store manager with Tourette's syndrome a second shot at his Americans with Disabilities Act suit. The justices' denial of O'Reilly's March petition for certiorari leaves intact an appeals court decision giving former employee Brian Bell a new trial in his Americans with Disabilities Act suit seeking more limited work hours. The appellate panel revived the case in August, saying Bell might be entitled to an accommodation even though he could perform the essential functions of...

