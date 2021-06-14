Cellophane Maker Says Insurer Owes $4.75M For Factory Fire

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A company that bills itself as the world's biggest producer of cellulose film used in cellophane and other packaging products is suing an Italian insurance company, saying it was wrongly denied $4.75 million in coverage for a fire at a Mexican warehouse that closed one of its factories. Futamura Mexico SA de CV says in a lawsuit filed Friday in Georgia state court that a local insurer working with Assicurazioni Generali SpA paid out $628,000 on the claim. Generali, with which Futamura carried a $185 million property insurance policy, ultimately declined to pay its $4.75 million claim, according to the suit....

