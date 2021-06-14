Justices Aren't Eager To Skip Ahead On Climate Litigation

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday made clear they're not willing to determine the fate of climate change lawsuits brought by state and local governments against Big Oil companies until they absolutely have to, legal experts say. The high court rejected a petition by Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and others to review the Ninth Circuit's ruling that climate torts brought by the cities of Oakland, California, and San Francisco under state law don't necessarily belong in federal court. The decision comes just weeks after the justices avoided answering the question of which courtroom such cases belong in when they ordered circuit...

