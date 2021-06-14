High Court Contender Jackson Confirmed To DC Circ.

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Monday narrowly confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the D.C. Circuit, with three Republicans joining Democrats to elevate the potential future U.S. Supreme Court candidate to the "second-highest court in the land." After eight years as a federal district judge, Judge Jackson won confirmation to the influential D.C. Circuit on a 53-44 vote with support from all Democrats along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., noted that Judge Jackson will take the seat previously held by Merrick Garland, who is now...

