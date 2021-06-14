HBS Adds Med Mal Partner, Associate To Miami Office

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Southeastern firm Hall Booth Smith PC's Miami office has added a medical malpractice-focused partner and associate from Florida firm Cole Scott & Kissane PA to its roster, HBS announced Monday. A little more than a year after the office opened, HBS added partner Tullio Iacono and associate Gabriel Lopez, bringing the total number of attorneys in the office to seven, including three partners. "We are so pleased to have Tullio and Gabriel join our growing team in Miami as we work together to serve clients in Florida and beyond," HBS partner John J. Goran, who heads the Miami office, said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS