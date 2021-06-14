Justices Won't Review Doc's Conviction For Drug Trial Trades

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't rethink a Connecticut cardiologist's conviction for trading a biotech company's stock based on nonpublic clinical trial information, rejecting on Monday a petition that drew support from billionaire businessman Mark Cuban. The justices declined to take up the case of Edward Kosinski, who faces a six-month prison sentence and $500,000 fine for insider trading based on details he learned as principal investigator in a 2014 clinical trial for Regado Biosciences Inc.'s anti-blood-clotting drug. A jury convicted Kosinski in 2017 on allegations that he sold his personal shares in Regado after learning patients were having allergic reactions to the drug...

