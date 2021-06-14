Dallas Securities Firm Sends Negligence Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge sent to arbitration a $1 million dispute between a seaweed farming company and a Dallas securities law firm over the firm's alleged failure to protect the company's interest in an offshore aquaculture facility. In an order signed Thursday, Dallas County District Judge Martin Hoffman granted Dallas-based JPF Securities Law LLC's motion to compel arbitration in a negligence lawsuit filed against it in March by Primary Ocean Producers Holdings LLC. JPF Securities Law and its managing partner, Jared Febbroriello, filed the motion to compel arbitration in early April, arguing their contract with Primary Ocean Producers included an...

