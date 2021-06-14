Consumers Seek Class Cert. In Unilever Vanilla Ice Cream Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Breyers ice cream consumer asked a California federal judge to certify a class of thousands of consumers who, she says, were misled by Unilever's marketing into thinking Breyers' Natural Vanilla flavor contained natural vanilla, arguing that her suit is a "textbook case" for certification. Plaintiff Lisa Vizcarra told the court Friday that all the consumers in the proposed class saw the same claims about natural vanilla on the ice cream's label and that they all got the same thing: A container of ice cream that doesn't derive all of its vanilla flavoring from a vanilla plant. "Whether defendant's label is...

