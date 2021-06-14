Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Advocates Pan Feds' Bid To Erase 'Remain In Mexico' Order

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Legal services providers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep intact a lower court block on the now-defunct "Remain in Mexico" program, saying the Biden administration couldn't easily rid itself of the court order.

On June 1, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced that he was ending the Remain in Mexico policy — formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols — a Trump-era program that forced 68,000 asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while immigration courts reviewed their claims. Days after the MPP's formal end, the U.S. Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court to vacate a district court order blocking the...

