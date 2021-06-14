Court Of Claims Backs Army Award Of $999M Health Contract

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has granted judgment to the Army in a dispute over a $999 million contract for health services, saying the service branch had rationally evaluated the winner's bid and decided it offered the best value. Challenger Logistics Health Inc. hadn't shown that the Army acted unreasonably in its technical or pricing assessments of QTC Medical Services Inc.'s successful bid for the third iteration of the Army's Reserve Health Readiness Program nor that the Army acted unfairly in how it treated the two bidders, Judge Ryan T. Holte ruled in a June 4 decision, released in a redacted...

