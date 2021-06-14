Bio-Rad Points To Worker Pacts In Battling 10X Fed. Circ. Win

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. wants the full Federal Circuit to review a panel's decision confirming that the company infringed three 10X Genomics' gene sequencing patents, arguing that the ruling failed to give proper weight to Bio-Rad's employment agreements with two scientists who left to found 10X. In a petition filed Friday, Bio-Rad argued that in the April ruling backing the U.S. International Trade Commission's infringement finding, the panel overlooked the company's agreements with two former employees who left the company to co-found 10X Genomics Inc. while they were employed "in the midst" of a DNA sequencing project at Bio-Rad. Six months after they left...

