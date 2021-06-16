S. African Bank Fights Reinsurers For £27M Settlement Fees

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 4:49 PM BST) -- Absa Group Ltd. has told a London court that a group of reinsurers owes it more than £27 million ($38 million) in litigation fees paid out following the collapse of a collective investment scheme in 2009. The South Africa-based financial services group and its subsidiaries have argued in a High Court defense that a dozen reinsurers, including arms of QBE, Chaucer Corporate Capital and Munich Re, have wrongly refused to pay out under reinsurance policies. Absa said the reinsurance policy issued purported to provide compensation for the settlement of lawsuits and arbitration. Absa has paid out more than £24 million in...

