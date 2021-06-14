GAO Says Unusual DOD Deal Wasn't Based On Lowest Price

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $2 million Defense Logistics Agency support services contract, saying its unusual contracting method did not turn it into a de facto lowest-priced procurement. The DLA's decision to rank the bidders by price and effectively only choose from the two lowest-priced bidders was in line with the Federal Acquisition Regulation and did not convert the disputed best-value solicitation into a lowest-price, technically acceptable, or LPTA, deal, the GAO said in a June 10 decision released Friday, denying a protest by Gulf Civilization General Trading & Contracting Co. "The protester's allegation that...

