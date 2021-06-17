O'Melveny Adds Ex-Cooley, Fox Rothschild Technology Pros

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has added two technology transaction attorneys who previously worked at Cooley LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP, respectively, as partners in two of its offices in California, the firm has announced. Adit Khorana left Cooley so he could concentrate on technology transactions out of O'Melveny's office in Menlo Park, California, and Dan Wu departed from Fox Rothschild to work in Los Angeles advising founders and investors on how to best grow emerging companies, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Khorana advises technology companies on a broad range of transactions, including joint ventures, acquisitions and spinoffs, collaboration and partnering...

