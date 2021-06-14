Kentucky Derby Trainer Says NY Racing Ban Bucked The Law

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The New York Racing Association jumped the gun when it banned Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert after his Kentucky Derby-winning charge Medina Spirit tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Baffert claimed in a Manhattan federal lawsuit Monday. Baffert says NYRA tarnished his reputation and violated his due process rights by effectively revoking his racing license without authority when it suspended him from racing at state tracks pending an investigation into the Kentucky Derby incident. "NYRA's impulsive decision to deprive Baffert of his professional livelihood within the State of New York is one that it had no legal authority to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS