Minn. Court Backs State Approval Of Enbridge Oil Pipeline

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court on Monday upheld contentious state approvals that would let Enbridge Energy LP replace a deteriorating crude oil pipeline, saying the regulator's decision deserves deference after a heated debate. A split three-judge panel upheld approvals for the project issued by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, including a certificate of need, approvals for an alternative to the existing pipeline and approval of an environmental impact statement that the court had struck once before over concerns it didn't adequately evaluate the impacts of a potential oil spill. Fighting those approvals was a long list that included environmental groups and tribes with land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS