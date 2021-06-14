Ga. Judges Say Abortion Clinic Not Liable For Protesters

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals wiped out a $1.1 million verdict against an Atlanta-area abortion clinic on Monday, holding that the clinic isn't liable to its office park or neighboring property owners for the actions of disruptive protesters. Alpha OBGYN Group PC, owned and operated by Daniel E. McBrayer Sr. and an affiliated partnership, is not obligated to compensate Governors Ridge Office Park Association Inc. and other businesses in the office park for alleged business disruption caused by people lawfully protesting its abortion services, the three-judge appellate panel said. The clinic, located inside the Governors Ridge Office Park just northwest of Atlanta...

