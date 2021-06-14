Feds Seek 'Substantial' Sentences Against Weed Fraudsters

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Saturday urged a New York court to impose a $156 million judgment against one member of a duo convicted of defrauding U.S. banks on behalf of a California marijuana delivery service and to sentence the other to "a substantial term of imprisonment." Hamid "Ray" Akhavan should fork over the cash he controlled as the mastermind of the bank fraud conspiracy scheme, while Ruben Weigand should face a "substantial term," but one below the sentencing guideline of 235 to 293 months' imprisonment, the prosecutors said. Akhavan and Weigand, for their parts, asked the court on Saturday for sentences of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS