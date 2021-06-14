Paul Weiss-Steered Shutterfly Buys Decor Site For $225M

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss-advised Shutterfly said Monday that it plans to buy custom wallpaper and bedding marketplace Spoonflower through a $225 million deal as the California-based image-sharing company aims to expand in the home decor market. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, according to a release. Shutterfly is buying the Durham, North Carolina-based company with a mix of cash, debt and equity, according to its counsel. Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider called the deal a "highly complementary strategic fit" in a statement Monday, noting that Spoonflower has experienced "explosive" growth in the last year and a half "amid...

