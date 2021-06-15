Mortgage Co. Nutter Home Loans Can't Dodge Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has denied residential mortgage lender James B. Nutter & Co.'s bid to dismiss a False Claims Act suit brought against it by the federal government, finding the government sufficiently alleged at this stage that the company committed fraud. U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark said in Monday's order that the Federal Housing Administration paid out millions of dollars of insurance claims on loans endorsed by the lender, doing business as Kansas City-based Nutter Home Loans, from 2008 through 2010. But "a multitude" of those claims purportedly involved false certifications, according to the order. Nutter employees allegedly forged signatures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS