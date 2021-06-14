1st Circ. Backs Hasbro's Win In Board Game Royalties Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 11:34 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday backed a lower court's decision that found that heirs of a toy developer are not entitled to $2 million in royalty fees and control over the copyright for The Game of Life, saying the lower court applied the correct standard in determining the game's ownership rights. A three-judge panel unanimously held that the board game qualifies as a "work for hire" under the Copyright Act of 1909, a decision that bars Lorraine Markham and her late husband's company Markham Concepts Inc. — the successor-in-interest to Bill Markham's intellectual property rights — from clawing back control over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS