Monsanto To Pay Up To $45M To End Roundup Labeling Suits

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers asked a Delaware federal court Monday to preliminarily approve a deal under which Monsanto Co. has agreed to pay up to $45 million to resolve nationwide proposed class claims alleging the agrochemical giant fraudulently marketed its weed killer Roundup without disclosing its potential cancer links. In a motion for preliminary settlement approval, the proposed class of consumers told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika that under the deal attorneys will ask for up to 25% in fees, while consumers can seek to recover 20% of the average retail price of Roundup products they purchased, which would range between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS