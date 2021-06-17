Fed. Circ.'s Camera Patent Ax Makes Eligibility Rules Murkier

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's decision last week to invalidate a digital camera patent as abstract signals that the court is taking a broader interpretation of what technologies can fall under Alice's purview and has raised concerns that the court is conflating several sections of the Patent Act. While a panel majority said Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang's patent is directed to the abstract idea of taking two pictures and using one to enhance the other, attorneys told Law360 that they're concerned the court widened the door to invalidate patents on mechanical inventions as abstract. In reality, the court should be looking at whether...

