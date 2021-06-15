HSBC Urges Judge To Dismiss 'Stale' FX Rigging Claim

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- HSBC is urging a London judge to dismiss a U.K. currency investment firm's "stale" 15-year-old allegations the bank's traders rigged foreign exchange markets, saying at trial on Tuesday that the claim is based on a "false narrative" cooked up by the company's owner. HSBC has urged the High Court to dismiss a U.K. currency investment firm's "stale" 15-year-old allegations the bank's traders rigged foreign exchange markets, saying they are based on a "false narrative." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) HSBC Bank PLC and its U.S. and private banking arms are fighting claims by ECU Group that a "rotten culture" existed on the...

