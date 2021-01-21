Employer Challenges After New OSHA Virus Guidance

By Gabrielle Sigel

Unless otherwise required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, most employers no longer need to take steps to protect their fully vaccinated workers who are not otherwise at-risk from COVID-19 exposure.

All industries except health care, which is covered by the new ETS;





Public transportation, where workers are subject to the CDC's transportation-related mask mandate;[4] and





Schools, which are to follow applicable, but unspecified, CDC guidance.

Granting paid time off for vaccination;





Telling sick, symptomatic employees to stay home;





Maintaining physical distancing in all communal areas, particularly indoors;





Providing, at the employer's cost, CDC-compliant face coverings or surgical masks for indoor work;





Educating and training workers on COVID-19, controls — including vaccination — and workplace policies, and track that training as appropriate;





Suggesting that unvaccinated customers, visitors or guests wear face coverings, in workplaces where there are public interactions with protected workers, even if no longer required by the jurisdiction;





Maintaining ventilation; and





Protecting workers from retaliation, including establishing an anonymous process for voicing concerns.

Addresses the need to assign a workplace coordinator for COVID-19 or to conduct a thorough hazard assessment;





Recommends an extensive and enhanced cleaning and disinfection process;





Addresses screening and testing;





Provides extensive instructions regarding good hygiene practices, including hand-washing and use of sanitizers; and





States detailed recommendations on isolation, quarantine, contact tracing and return-to-work protocols — instead, OSHA now encourages employers to report COVID-19 cases as required locally and to support local contact tracing efforts, and to have all ill workers stay home, but does so in far less detail.

