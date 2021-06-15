Wilson Sonsini, V&E Steer Auto Battery Co.'s $1.2B SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Electric vehicle battery producer Solid Power Inc. will go public at a $1.2 billion valuation through a merger with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Vinson & Elkins LLP. The transaction will see Louisville, Colorado-based Solid Power merge with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III, which is backed by energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, the companies said. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, when Solid Power will list on the Nasdaq. Solid Power shares will trade under...

