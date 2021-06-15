Bracewell Lures Ex-K&L Gates Arbitration Leader

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A former co-head of K&L Gates' international arbitration practice has defected to Bracewell LLP, where he will assume a similar role with his new firm. Martin F. Gusy joined the Houston-based firm in its New York office as a partner on June 1, departing K&L Gates after spending nearly five years there, approximately 18 months of which were spent as its co-head of international arbitration. Previously, Gusy did multiyear stints at Cozen O'Connor, where he served as chair of that firm's international arbitration practice group, and Busy Van der Zandt LLP. A native of Germany, Gusy told Law360 Tuesday he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS