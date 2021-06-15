Gerdau Seeks Win In Miami Bridge Collapse Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Gerdau Ameristeel urged a Florida federal judge Tuesday to rule that Zurich American Insurance Co. must cover its underlying litigation costs over the March 2018 collapse of a Miami pedestrian bridge, saying Zurich drafted an ambiguous policy provision "akin to Frankenstein's Monster." Gerdau said Zurich has taken inconsistent positions over the policy's self-insured retention, or SIR, endorsement, and its own claim adjusters had testified that they were confused by the provision. It is asking the court to hold that the endorsement is ambiguous and rule in the steel company's favor. According to the suit, Gerdau had argued that the provision never...

