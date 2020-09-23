3rd Circ. Mulls If Pa. COVID-19 Restrictions Case Is Now Moot

Matt Fair By

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit grappled during oral arguments Thursday with whether the expiration of Pennsylvania's pandemic-related restrictions on business and public gatherings, combined with the adoption of constitutional amendments limiting the governor's emergency powers, mooted a case challenging the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis.Members of a three-judge panel questioned whether the expiration of emergency orders first enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration as the pandemic took hold last year really mooted a legal challenge from several business owners and political figures, or whether the prospect remained that new strains of the virus could result in restrictions being reimposed."With the Delta variant kind of raging through the United States right now, how would we be able to see it's absolutely clear there's no reasonable prospect these kinds of orders wouldn't recur?" U.S. Circuit Judge Kent Jordan asked.At the same time, however, he pressed an attorney for the challengers over whether the wide availability of vaccines and other treatments for the coronavirus put the state in such a vastly different position than in the spring of 2020 that the kinds of aggressive restrictions at the heart of the fight wouldn't become necessary again."The best evidence we're working off of is that [the vaccines] are highly effective, and highly effective against the Delta variant, and that we're in a different world because of that, so it's unlikely that the orders of the type we saw before would be put in place again," Judge Jordan said.The court is grappling with whether to uphold a decision finding that orders from Wolf and his top health officials closing certain non-essential businesses and placing limits on crowd sizes ran afoul of protections on equal protection and freedom of assembly.Wolf mandated the closure of "non-life-sustaining" businesses and inked a broad stay-at-home order in mid-March of last year as the novel coronavirus began spreading in earnest across Pennsylvania.His administration has slowly eased restrictions on a county-by-county basis over the past weeks and months as the number of new cases has gone down.But even as many restrictions have since been rolled back, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled in September that the governor, even if he had good intentions, had no constitutional grounds for the orders in the first place."The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms — in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble," the judge said. "There is no question that this country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort. But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment."The Third Circuit went on to stay Judge Stickman's order as the case moved forward on appeal.Since then, however, acting in the wake of a new constitutional amendment adopted by voters in the spring putting limits on the governor's emergency powers, the legislature voted to end Wolf's disaster declaration.And while the governor's office has claimed to still possess powers to issue stay-at-home and business-closure orders under the authority vested in the state's Secretary of Health, the health department lifted all remaining restrictions at the end of May.As a result, Chief Deputy Attorney General J. Bart DeLone told the Third Circuit on Thursday that the case was a legal nullity, and that any decision on the merits would have no practical consequence."You're running a terrible risk that you're winding up with an advisory opinion," he said.Thomas King III, an attorney with Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP , said that uncertainty over the future of the pandemic, and the possibility that the Department of Health could issue new restrictions, meant the case was still a live issue."We're not sure what world we're in at this point," he said. "The delta variant is affecting the world, shutdowns are taking place across the world, we are perhaps in the same place where we began some time ago."And while Judge Jordan suggested that a decision declaring the case moot and leaving the district court's decision in place would essentially make King and his clients the winners in the dispute, King said that providing certainty to small businesses in the future about the extent of the government's emergency power was an important principle."We have clients in this case, little people who own businesses, people who own hair salons, a woman who is a horse trainer, these are little people in this case and these are issues that are so fundamentally important to people in Pennsylvania," he said.The panel took the case under advisement.Judges Kent Jordan, Michael Chagares and Patty Shwartz sat on the panel for the Third Circuit.Wolf is represented by Josh Shapiro, J. Bart DeLone, Claudia M. Tesoro, Sean A. Kirkpatrick and Daniel B. Mullen of the Pennsylvania attorney general's office.The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas W. King III, Ronald T. Elliott, Thomas E. Breth and Jordan P. Shuber of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP.The case is County of Butler et al. v. Governor of Pennsylvania et al., case number 20-2936 , in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit --Editing by Adam LoBelia.

