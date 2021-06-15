Republican Sens. Float New Antitrust Reform Bill

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of Republican senators have widened the field of legislative proposals aimed at strengthening U.S. antitrust enforcement, floating a bill that reaches beyond Big Tech with significant changes to existing laws and the agencies responsible for enforcing them. The ranking Republican on the Senate antitrust subcommittee, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the judiciary committee's ranking member, introduced an antitrust reform bill on Monday called the Tougher Enforcement Against Monopolies, or TEAM, Act. The proposal would modify the standards used in merger evaluations and increase the penalties for antitrust violations. It would also strip the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS