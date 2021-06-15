Southwest Says Texas Is The Place For Data Scraping Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines has said Texas federal court is an appropriate home for its lawsuit against a website that allegedly "scraped" its reservation system without authorization, claiming Kiwi.com made millions of dollars reselling flight tickets in the Lone Star State. In court papers filed Monday, the Dallas-based airline giant said Czech Republic-based Kiwi.com SRO "has systematically and purposefully directed its conduct at Southwest and Texas," including by bypassing Southwest's security systems intended to block automated traffic, or "bots," from using its website. Kiwi's operators, mass-extracting information using their automated bots, have purchased tickets directly from Southwest's website, which is hosted on Texas...

