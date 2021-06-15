Haaland Asks Biden To Restore National Monument Borders

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has reportedly asked President Joe Biden to restore Obama-era boundaries and protections at three national monuments: Bears Ears National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts. The Washington Post first reported on the confidential recommendation, and The New York Times confirmed the report with a spokesperson for the Utah governor. Tribal and environmental groups have been advocating for years to expand the boundaries of national monuments, but former President Donald Trump tightened the borders of Bears Ears by around 85%, causing outcry, backlash and legal challenges. Keala Carter, the Bears Ears...

