5th Circ. Finds Lawyer's Error Doesn't Excuse Late Filing

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel has tossed a take-nothing judgment in a Texas dispute between a public insurance adjuster and his former employer, finding the employer was wrongly allowed to file an answer to counterclaims almost two years too late after arguing it had been misled by former attorneys. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes erred in granting leave to L.A. Public Insurance Adjusters Inc., or LAPIA, to file an original answer to former employee Timothy John Nelson's counterclaims in a dispute over commissions owed to him roughly 22 months after the counterclaims were filed, a three-judge panel held Monday. LAPIA argued...

