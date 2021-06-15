Mass. Pot Bribe Case Shows No-Jail Plea Deals Are No Lock

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The former chief of staff to a corrupt Massachusetts mayor thought she had reached a deal with federal prosecutors to keep her out of jail after her old boss was found guilty of shaking down cannabis shops, stealing from investors in his smartphone app and lying on his taxes. But what seemed like a routine sentencing hearing took a sharp turn when U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock in Boston rejected Genoveva Andrade's plea agreement, sending both sides back to the negotiating table in an unusual move that experts said should serve as a lesson to the defense bar and prosecutors alike....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS