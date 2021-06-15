Texas Manufacturer Fights Sierra Club Emissions Claims

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas wood pellet manufacturer told a federal court that because it's already facing a state enforcement action for alleged pollution, it shouldn't have to face an air pollution suit from the Sierra Club. Woodville Pellets LLC on Monday pushed back against the environmental group's allegations that the plant is emitting excess volatile organic compounds in violation of the Clean Air Act and operating without a proper permit, arguing the complaint doesn't include enough "granular data and information" to give the group standing to sue. And it says it has already reached a settlement in principle with the Texas Commission on...

