Gigabit Speed Is The Goal Of $40B Broadband Bill

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill to expand broadband reemerged Tuesday amid the Biden administration and Congress' broader infrastructure talks that would allocate $40 billion for new internet projects that offer gigabit speeds wherever possible. Originally introduced last June, the Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy — or BRIDGE — Act would direct the funds to states and tribal governments with an emphasis on projects that can offer speeds of at least 100 megabits per second for both uploads and downloads. The 2021 version of the Bridge Act raises the proposed level of support from $31 billion to $40 billion available...

